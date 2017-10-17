Male pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Brampton crash
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2017 4:23PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 17, 2017 4:43PM EDT
A male pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Brampton.
The collision took place in the area of McLaughlin Road and Kingknoll Drive around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Orgne Air Ambulance was initially called to the scene to transport the patient to hospital but the call was later cancelled.
The driver of the vehicle involved was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.