

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male victim has been rushed to hospital after being found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in Rexdale.

Police were originally called to Kipling Avenue and Henley Crescent for a report of a collision at around 8:30 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a vehicle smashed into a pole with an occupant suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to hospital via emergency run, police said. He is believed to be in serious but stable condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.