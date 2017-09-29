

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male victim was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run after a shooting at the North York Sheridan Mall on Friday night.

Police say that the victim was found on the ground outside the back of the mall in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 7:50 p.m.

The victim has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It is not immediately clear where the shooting itself took place.

Last month, 22-year-old Jovane Clarke was shot dead after being chased inside the mall by three suspects, at least two of whom were armed.

Police said that the suspects ambushed Clarke after he returned to his car in the parking lot. One of the suspects then chased Clarke into the busy mall and fatally shot him.

The homicide remains unsolved.