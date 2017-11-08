

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male has been transported to hospital following a stabbing in Newmarket.

The incident occurred on a sidewalk in the area of Davis Drive and Huron Heights Drive early Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was later transferred to a Toronto trauma centre.

He is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects but say the victim is cooperating with the investigation.