Male rushed to hospital after stabbing in Newmarket
One male is in hospital following a stabbing in Newmarket this morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 5:13AM EST
One male has been transported to hospital following a stabbing in Newmarket.
The incident occurred on a sidewalk in the area of Davis Drive and Huron Heights Drive early Wednesday morning.
Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was later transferred to a Toronto trauma centre.
He is in stable condition and is expected to survive.
Police have not released any information about possible suspects but say the victim is cooperating with the investigation.