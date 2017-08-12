

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Paramedics say one male is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after he was shot in the Flemingdon Park area on Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to Linkwood Lane, south of St. Dennis Drive at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Emergency crews arrived to find a male suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment.

Police said they are looking for one male suspect in relation to the incident, possibly driving a grey car.