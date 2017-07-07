Male seriously hurt after stabbing in Willowdale
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, July 7, 2017 2:48PM EDT
Toronto paramedics say a male is in serious condition after he was stabbed in Willowdale on Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street and McKee Avenue, a few hundred metres from Toronto police 32 Division, at about 2:15 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
They arrived to find a male in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
He was transported to the trauma centre at Sunnybrook Hospital.
No suspect information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200.