

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto paramedics say a male is in serious condition after he was stabbed in Willowdale on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street and McKee Avenue, a few hundred metres from Toronto police 32 Division, at about 2:15 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a male in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

He was transported to the trauma centre at Sunnybrook Hospital.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200.