

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One male is in serious condition after two vehicles collided in south Etobicoke near Sherway Gardens Mall during the Thursday morning rush hour.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said officers were called to The West Mall and Waulron Street at 8:44 a.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find two vehicles had collided, with one occupant in each.

One driver, a male, was pulled from a vehicle in serious condition and rushed to a hospital trauma centre.

A second driver required extrication by firefighters. The second driver’s condition is not yet known.

Cook said the collision reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

The West Mall is closed between Dundas Street and The Queensway to allow for cleanup and an investigation.