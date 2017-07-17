Male seriously injured after fight outside North York gym
Police are investigating a fight outside a North York gym that sent one male to hospital with serious injuries.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 5:17AM EDT
One male is in hospital this morning with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a fight outside a gym in North York.
Police say it happened on York Gate Boulevard, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue, at around 1 a.m.
Police have not released the age of the victim, who was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Two suspects fled the scene and are still at large, investigators say.
No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.