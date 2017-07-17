

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male is in hospital this morning with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a fight outside a gym in North York.

Police say it happened on York Gate Boulevard, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue, at around 1 a.m.

Police have not released the age of the victim, who was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Two suspects fled the scene and are still at large, investigators say.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.