

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male has been rushed to a trauma centre after a shooting in Scarborough’s L'Amoreaux neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

It happened on Chester Le Boulevard, near Finch and Victoria Park avenues, shortly before 5 a.m.

Paramedics say one male was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The age of the victim has not been released.

Police have not provided any information on possible suspects.