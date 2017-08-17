

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male was seriously injured following a stabbing in Scarborough early Thursday morning.

It happened outside in the area Kennedy Road and Betrand Avenue, near Eglinton Avenue, at around 1:12 a.m.

One male victim was rushed from the scene to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police said.

Officers are still investigating and police say two suspects are outstanding.

Police have not released the age of the victim.

No suspect descriptions have been released.