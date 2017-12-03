

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male shot after attempting to break up a fight in Hamilton on Saturday night has died in hospital, police confirm.

The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. in the area of Main Street East and Wentworth Street South.

According to police, the victim spotted two males accosting another male in the area and attempted to intervene.

The victim then got into a confrontation with the two suspects and was shot.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate and police say the firearm and the suspects have not yet been located.

Investigators are asking the unknown male who was originally assaulted by the two suspects to contact police.

Hamilton police are also asking any witnesses or businesses with security video in the area to contact investigators.

The shooting marks Hamilton's ninth homicide of 2017.