

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say a male was shot in behind Finchdale Plaza in the city’s Humber Summit neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said the male victim walked into a west-end hospital suffering from a gunshot wound sometime before 12:29 p.m.

Officers are at the hospital speaking to the victim, Douglas-Cook said. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Later, police arrived at Finchdale Plaza near Finch Avenue West and Islington Avenue, and began probing a shooting scene behind the mall on Hasbrooke Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100.