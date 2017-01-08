

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male victim is dead following a shooting near Moss Park early Sunday morning.

It happened in an alleyway near Seaton Street and Queen Street East at around 7:45 a.m.

According to investigators, one person was shot in the chest and taken to St. Michael's Hospital in life-threatening condition. The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead a short time later.

"I am not going to release information on the victim at this point. We have just identified him," Det. Rob North told reporters Sunday afternoon.

"We have not notified next-of-kin and therefore out of respect for them, they should be the first to know their loved one is deceased."

Police cordoned a large section of the area as well as the parking lot of a Toronto Community Housing building and forensic officers were on the scene Sunday morning searching for evidence.

Members of the Toronto Police Service's homicide unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

"We are currently asking for assistance for any residents in this area who may have video surveillance from their houses, from their residential buildings or from commercial premises to please contact us as we are seeking some assistance with regards to video," North said.

"Any witnesses who may have been in the area and heard or saw what happened this morning, if they could please contact us. We will be working out of 51 Division for the next day or two. Hopefully they can come in and provide us with some assistance in this investigation."

North said police are searching for at least two suspects but investigators have not yet released detailed suspect descriptions. One of the suspects was seen fleeing northbound away from the crime scene.

It is not clear if the victim and suspect knew one another.

"The act probably was not a random act," North added. "As to how well they (the suspects and victim) knew each other or their interaction, that is going to form part of our investigation."