Male shot in the leg in city's downtown core
Members of the Emergency Task Force (ETF) are shown at the scene of a shooting near Bathurst and Wellington streets early Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 28, 2017 6:24AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 28, 2017 7:27AM EST
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was shot in his leg on the street in front of a 24-hour diner early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened in front of the Thompson Diner on Bathurst Street near Wellington Street at 3:05 a.m.
Police are currently canvassing the surrounding area for anyone who may witnessed the shooting or who may have captured it on surveillance camera.
No information has been released about a possible suspect or suspects at the time.
Officers remain on scene, though roads in the area have reopened.