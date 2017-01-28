

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was shot in his leg on the street in front of a 24-hour diner early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in front of the Thompson Diner on Bathurst Street near Wellington Street at 3:05 a.m.

Police are currently canvassing the surrounding area for anyone who may witnessed the shooting or who may have captured it on surveillance camera.

No information has been released about a possible suspect or suspects at the time.

Officers remain on scene, though roads in the area have reopened.