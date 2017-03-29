

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male was taken to hospital with serious injuries this morning after paramedics say he was slashed by an unknown suspect in Scarborough.

It happened on Teesdale Place, near Danforth and Pharmacy avenues, at around 3:30 a.m.

Paramedics say one injured male was transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.