Male stabbed during street robbery in city's northwest end: police
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 5:32AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 15, 2017 9:26AM EDT
Police are investigating after one person was stabbed during a street robbery in the northwest end of the city Monday morning.
The male victim was found in the area of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. suffering from stab wounds. Police say the victim was injured following a street robbery.
His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.