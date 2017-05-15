

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after one person was stabbed during a street robbery in the northwest end of the city Monday morning.

The male victim was found in the area of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. suffering from stab wounds. Police say the victim was injured following a street robbery.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.