

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male was rushed to hospital after a stabbing near Yonge and Queen streets late Sunday night.

Police say the victim was approached by another male in the area and stabbed at around 11 p.m.

The victim then walked to the area of Queen Street West and Beaconsfield Avenue, where he was found on the sidewalk.

Police say he sustained stab wounds to the right side of his rib cage and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

His injuries were initially considered to be critical but police confirmed Monday that he is currently in non-life-threatening condition.

Police say they are searching for a male suspect but have not released a suspect description.