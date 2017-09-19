

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday evening.

Peel Regional Police responded to a call for gunfire in the area of Mississauga Valley Boulevard and Central Parkway East around 6:45 p.m.

Officers said the male victim is being treated for his injuries after being shot multiple times in the vicinity of an apartment building.

No suspect information has been released in this incident.