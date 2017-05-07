

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators are seeking a bandana-clad male suspect after a TD bank branch was robbed in Oakville on Sunday afternoon.

Halton Regional Police say they were called to the bank at 2325 Trafalgar Road at 3:35 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

Witnesses told police a man entered the bank, approached the counter and demanded cash. He indicated he was carrying a gun, but no firearm was seen.

He obtained an unknown quantity of cash and fled the scene on foot.

He was last seen headed east on Rosegate Way. No one was injured as a result of this incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, standing six-feet-tall with an average build. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey hooded top, black athletic shoes with white soles, a white bandana over his face and rectangular sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Bill Marshall at 905-825-4747, ext. 2219, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).