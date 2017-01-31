Male taken to hospital after armed group assault at Mississauga home: Police
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 10:15PM EST
One person was taken to hospital after being assaulted with a weapon at his Mississauga home Tuesday evening.
Peel Regional Police said a group of males went to the victim’s home and attacked him at around 6:45 p.m.
Police said the attack involved a weapon, but they did not say what sort of weapon.
The victim was taken to hospital with injuries described by police as “non-life threatening.”
The suspects – described only as three or four white males – fled the scene, police said.
Police said they didn’t know if the attack was targeted.
Four suspects were later arrested in connection with the assault, police said in a tweet.