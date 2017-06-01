

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An Etobicoke high school was briefly placed under lockdown on Thursday afternoon after a man who had been stabbed in the torso showed up at the building looking for help.

The victim, described as being in his late teens, arrived at Michael Power High School on Eringate Drive near Renforth Drive around 3 p.m.

Police at the scene tell CP24 they believe the victim was stabbed in front of a row of townhomes that are located north of the school.

Police say three men are in custody in connection with the stabbing and that no other suspects are being sought.

The victim, meanwhile, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. There is no update on his condition at this time.

It is not known whether the victim is a student at the school.

The school was placed under a lockdown along with nearby Mother Cabrini Catholic School, however both lockdown orders were lifted at around 3:40 p.m.