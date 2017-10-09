

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim is dead after a vehicle collided with a parked pickup truck in Oshawa on Monday evening.

The collision took place in the area of Harmony Road and Beatrice Street some time before 9 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle lost control before colliding with the parked pickup truck and subsequently rolling over several times.

The male victim was rushed to a local hospital after the collision where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A female passenger of the vehicle suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after the crash. She was also taken to a local hospital.

Officers said speed and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors in this fatal incident.

Road closures were implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.