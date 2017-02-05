

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a male victim shot in the city’s east-end early this morning has died in hospital.

The shooting occurred on Langford Avenue, in the area of Pape and Danforth avenues, shortly after midnight.

Paramedics say following the shooting, one male victim was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

No suspect information has been released at this time but witnesses reported seeing one person running away from the area after shots were fired.

Police have not released the name or age of the victim.