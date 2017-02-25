

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male victim was shot in the abdomen outside the Thompson Diner early Saturday morning in what was the second shooting outside the restaurant in less than a month.

It happened just outside the entrance to the 24-hour diner near Wellington and Bathurst streets at around 5:25 a.m.

Police say the victim's two friends took him to a local hospital in a taxi following the shooting. He was then transported to a trauma centre, where he underwent emergency surgery and is currently listed in serious condition.

Police say that the victims friends are not cooperating with their investigation.

No arrests have been made at this point and police have not released any information about possible suspects.

The diner is closed as police comb the area for evidence.

“Right now we are just trying to determine who is responsible for this,” Sgt. Barkley Boniface told CP24 at the scene. “We are speaking with witnesses and hopefully speaking with the victim.”

This is the second shooting outside the Thompson Diner in less than a month.

On Jan. 28, a 26-year-old man was shot in his leg outside the diner after getting into a dispute with another man.

Police later released surveillance camera images of a suspect in that shooting; however no arrests have been made.

Boniface was asked whether there could be any connection between the two shootings on Saturday but said that he has no information” suggesting that is the case.