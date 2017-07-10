Male victim walks into Toronto hospital with gunshot wound
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 10, 2017 5:23AM EDT
Police are searching for the scene of a shooting that left a 36-year-old man injured early this morning.
According to officers with Toronto Police Service’s 11 Division, the male victim walked into a local hospital at around 3:55 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound.
His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The location of the shooting was not immediately clear.
Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects and the investigation is ongoing.