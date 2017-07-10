

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for the scene of a shooting that left a 36-year-old man injured early this morning.

According to officers with Toronto Police Service’s 11 Division, the male victim walked into a local hospital at around 3:55 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The location of the shooting was not immediately clear.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects and the investigation is ongoing.