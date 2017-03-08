

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male construction worker is dead after he was pinned underneath a cement wall that collapsed in Oakville on Wednesday afternoon, Halton Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to a construction site in the area of Bronte Road and Khalsa Gate at 12:40 p.m.

A Halton Regional Police staff sergeant said the worker was pinned underneath the wall and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner and the Ministry of Labour are investigating what led to the collapse.

Police are working to notify next of kin. They would not say if high winds in Oakville and Burlington were a factor in this incident.