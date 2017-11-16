

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault in a Brampton park earlier this month, Peel police have confirmed.

According to investigators, a female was walking through Crawley Park at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 2 when she was assaulted by an unknown man.

Someone in the park witnessed the assault and police said the suspect fled the area when confronted.

In a news release issued Thursday, investigators said 19-year-old Michael Thompson has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He has been charged with assault and failing to comply with a recognizance.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Peel Regional Police’s special investigations unit.