

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A 19-year-old man has died in hospital following a shooting at a Mississauga shopping plaza on Thursday afternoon.

Shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. on Hurontario Street, near King and Dundas streets, according to police.

The victim, Kamar Macintosh, of Brampton was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition with gunshot wounds where he later died from his injuries, Peel Regional Police Const. Paolo Carretta told CP24.

Investigators are searching for one suspect, believed to be armed with a gun.

He is described as a black man, five-feet tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat and a black hoodie.

This is believed to be a targeted shooting, according to investigators.

"It’s a very populated area so there’s obviously concern about the public’s safety," Carretta said.

Police have closed Hurontario Street between King and Dundas streets for an investigation.

It is expected to remain closed for several hours.

The homicide and missing persons bureau have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 905-453-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477