

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police in Peel Region are investigating following a deadly shooting at a Brampton motel Monday night.

Officers from Peel police’s 21 Division were called to Motel 6 in the area of Tomken and Steelwell roads shortly before 10:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

When they arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from "obvious signs of trauma." Police later confirmed that the victim had been shot.

The victim, who has been identified as a 19-year-old GTA resident, was pronounced dead at the scene and officers with Peel Regional Police’s homicide unit were called in to investigate.

Police have not released the name of the victim and investigators are in the process of notifying next-of-kin.

While no suspect information has been provided, police say they don't believe this was a random attack.

A man who was staying on the second-floor of the motel told CP24 that gunshots rang out a short time after he heard what sounded like a chain lock breaking.

The witness, who identified himself as Doug, said he later heard a woman screaming.

“I can’t believe it happened in a hotel like this,” he said of the incident.

Officers are canvassing the area for possible witnesses and tactical officers were on scene this morning searching the area.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to contact police at 905-453-3311, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.