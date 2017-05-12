

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say a 20-year-old man has been charged in relation to a stink bomb that detonated on board a moving TTC subway train, suspending all service on Line 1 during the evening rush hour last month.

On April 7, police were called to St. George Station after a man was spotted allegedly tossing a stink bomb onto a southbound subway train as it was departing the station.

Police said the device released smoke and a pungent odour reminiscent of rotten eggs, “causing panic and fear among passengers” aboard.

The train was evacuated after it arrived at Museum Station and firefighters, police and paramedics rushed inside to treat passengers and investigate.

Line 1 was shut in both directions between St. George and Union stations for approximately 56 minutes.

One week after the incident, police released surveillance footage of two suspects.

On Thursday, a suspect identified as Thomas Laforme was arrested.

He is facing one count of mischief — interfere with property.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Friday morning.