

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 20-year-old man has been charged after police say he allegedly sold fake hockey tickets to a man through an online classified site.

According to police, in March 2017 a man bought hockey tickets from another man through Kijiji and paid for the tickets by sending a money transfer to the email biancal.dial45@outlook.com.

The man attended the hockey game only to learn that the tickets were fraudulent.

On May 17, a suspect was arrested in connection with the case.

Makuizalandi Mbuku, 20, of Ajax, has been charged with possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, using a forged document and fraud under $5,000.

Police are asking anyone who purchased tickets from the suspect to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).