

The Canadian Press





KING TOWNSHIP, Ont. -- A man is facing numerous charges after shots were fired at a man and two children in a community north of Toronto.

York regional police say they received a 911 call just before 8 a.m. on Thursday from a man who said his car had been shot at in King Township, Ont.

They say the occupants of the vehicle, a man and two children, were not injured and the suspect fled on foot.

Police closed roads in the area and arrested an armed suspect after tracking him through a wooded area.

A 20-year-old man faces 15 charges that include three counts each of attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent, and charges of pointing a firearm and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Investigators also say they want to speak with anyone who may have captured video of the incident on dashcam or security cameras.