Man, 20, seriously injured in Mississauga shooting
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, August 28, 2017 8:32PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 28, 2017 9:50PM EDT
A 20-year-old man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was shot outside an apartment building in Mississauga Monday night.
The shooting happened at a building near Fieldgate Drive and Bloor Street at around 7:10 p.m.
Peel police said there was an altercation with a group of men before shots were fired.
The man’s injuries are serious but non-life-threatening, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.
Police say they are looking for a suspect vehicle in connection with the shooting. It’s described as a grey 2006 Pontiac Torrent with the licence plate number CCMS 880