

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 21-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged Tuesday after two females reported being sexually assaulted as they exited TTC stations over the past six months.

Investigators say that on March 28, 2017 at about 4 p.m., a 15-year-old girl was leaving York Mills TTC station in North York.

As she went up an escalator, she told police that a male suspect approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

On Sept. 24 at about 12:40 p.m., a 27-year-old woman was leaving St. Andrew TTC station downtown.

Investigators say she was going up a flight of stairs when a male suspect approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Police later released surveillance camera images of the suspect from both incidents.

On Tuesday at about 12 p.m., TTC special constables spotted a man resembling the suspect at Bloor-Yonge TTC station.

They arrested him and turned him over to Toronto police.

Police identified him as Troy Maru.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Wednesday.