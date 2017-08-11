

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A serious collision in Uxbridge has sent a 22-year-old man with critical injuries to hospital via air ambulance on Friday afternoon.

Ornge air ambulance said a collision took place on Lake Ridge Road and Davis Drive at around 3 p.m.

According to emergency crews, the crash involved a car and a transport truck.

A man was airlifted to hospital from the scene in serious condition, officials say.

Ornge said there was one other patient in the crash but the extent of their injuries is not known.

A police investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.