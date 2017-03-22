

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 22-year-old man has been charged following two separate stabbings in Hamilton overnight, police say.

According to investigators, at around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a home in the area of Mohawk Road and Garth Street and when officers arrived, they discovered a 58-year-old woman had been stabbed.

She was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, police say a 57-year-old man was stabbed on the street in the same area. He was also rushed to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators say a 22-year-old man was later arrested and is facing one count of aggravated assault, robbery and potentially a second count of aggravated assault.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.