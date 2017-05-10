

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 22-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a Dorset Park plaza last week.

At around 12:40 p.m. on May 5, police say they were called to 880 Ellesmere Rd., located near Kennedy Road, for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to hospital in serious condition.

On Monday, police say 22-year-old Mississauga resident Bilal Haq was arrested in connection with the shooting.

He faces a total of 18 charges, including two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, careless use of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).