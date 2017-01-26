

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The TTC says a 22-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in prison in connection with a string of robberies against TTC collectors.

In a news release issued Thursday, the TTC said between April 3 and April 25, 2015, three TTC collectors were robbed at gunpoint by masked suspects.

In all three cases, the TTC said the suspects demanded cash and TTC fare media before fleeing the scene.

Toronto police subsequently launched an investigation, dubbed Project Castle, and identified 22-year-old Stefon Edwards as one of the suspects wanted in connection with the robberies.

Edwards, according to the TTC, pleaded guilty to seven counts of robbery, seven counts of wearing a disguise and seven counts of using an imitation firearm in the commission of an indictable offence and has now been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Three of each of the charges related specifically to the TTC robberies.

Five others have been arrested in connection with Project Castle, the TTC says, and their cases are still before the court.