

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An arrest has been made in connection with the trafficking of a 21-year-old woman who was forced into the sex trade and then assaulted and threatened over a period of months.

Police say the victim met the accused through mutual friends this past summer.

The accused and the victim then moved in together.

Police say the suspect approached the victim about working as an escort, shortly after they moved in together.

She initially refused but police say the suspect subsequently coerced her into working in the sex trade.

The victim then began working in the sex trade on the man’s behalf in October.

Police say that she was forced to work in various hotels across the Greater Toronto Area and was made to hand over all of the money she received.

It is further alleged that the suspect assaulted and threatened the victim and forced her to provide him with sexual services.

The victim escaped in December and contacted police, at which point an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect.

Matthew Eric Desir, 23, was arrested in Montreal on Jan. 27.

He is facing 13 charges, including assault causing bodily harm, sexual assault, forcible confinement and extortion.

Police say they are concerned that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.