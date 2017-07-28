

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say a 24-year-old man is dead after he was shot at a home in Woodbridge on Friday morning.

Paramedics were called to a home in the area of Highway 7 and Pine Valley Drive at 7 a.m. for a report of an injured man.

While they were loading him into an ambulance, they realized he had sustained a gunshot wound and contacted York Regional Police.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A source tells CP24 a 29-year-old Toronto man is in custody in relation to the shooting.