Man, 24, dead after shooting in Woodbridge
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, July 28, 2017 3:09PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 28, 2017 3:46PM EDT
Police say a 24-year-old man is dead after he was shot at a home in Woodbridge on Friday morning.
Paramedics were called to a home in the area of Highway 7 and Pine Valley Drive at 7 a.m. for a report of an injured man.
While they were loading him into an ambulance, they realized he had sustained a gunshot wound and contacted York Regional Police.
He was pronounced dead a short time later.
A source tells CP24 a 29-year-old Toronto man is in custody in relation to the shooting.