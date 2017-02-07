

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 25-year-old man is facing charges after police allege he initiated inappropriate conversations with an 11-year-old girl on more than one occasion.

According to police, a criminal harassment investigation was launched on Jan. 25 in the area of Denbigh Crescent and Keele Street.

Police said that on three separate occasions in 2016 and 2017, an 11-year-old girl was approached by a man, who initiated conversations with her that were of a sexual nature.

The girl felt unsafe and fled the area each time he approached her, police added.

On Jan. 26, Jamiel Morley, 25, of Toronto, was arrested in connection with the case.

He has been charged with criminal harassment, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16.

Investigators said they are concerned there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).