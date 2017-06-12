

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A 25-year-old man is under arrest in connection with an assault at High Park that was recorded by the victim.

The suspect was arrested Monday morning – the result of tips from the public after a video of the incident was publicized in the media.

The assault took place Saturday, June 3 at about 1 p.m.

A 61-year-old man said he was walking through the park when he told another man to keep his dog on a leash.

“As I was getting in my car, I noticed an American pit bull terrier running freely without a leash in a designated ‘on-leash-only’ part of the park – just a few hundred feet from a playground and tennis court,” he told CP24. “I yelled to the owner to secure his dog.”

The complainant said he decided to record the incident so he could give it to police.

That’s when the attack occurred.

The man was punched in the head and knocked to the ground. He was also kicked in the face and suffered a broken nose as well as other injuries.

Police say they have charged a suspect with assault causing bodily harm.

Toronto resident Jordon Richards was expected to make a court appearance Monday morning.