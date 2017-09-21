Man, 26, assaulted during home invasion downtown: police
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 7:46AM EDT
A 26-year-old man was assaulted with what police say appears to be a hammer during a home invasion in the downtown core this morning.
Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CP24 that the incident occurred in the area of Blue Jays Way and King Street shortly before 3 a.m.
Sidhu said the male suspect went into a home in the area and assaulted another man.
The suspect, police say, was believed to be armed with a hammer and a handgun.
He fled the scene in an unknown direction following the attack and has not yet been apprehended.
Police say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators have not yet released a suspect description.