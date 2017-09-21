

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 26-year-old man was assaulted with what police say appears to be a hammer during a home invasion in the downtown core this morning.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CP24 that the incident occurred in the area of Blue Jays Way and King Street shortly before 3 a.m.

Sidhu said the male suspect went into a home in the area and assaulted another man.

The suspect, police say, was believed to be armed with a hammer and a handgun.

He fled the scene in an unknown direction following the attack and has not yet been apprehended.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not yet released a suspect description.