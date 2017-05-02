

Codi Wilson and Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A 26-year-old man is critically injured after he was struck by his cousin's vehicle in the driveway of a Brampton home on Tuesday morning, Peel police said.

The incident occurred on Pluto Drive near Simmons Boulevard, in the area of Bovaird Drive and Kennedy Road, at around 6 a.m.

The victim suffered head injuries and was rushed to a local trauma centre, Peel Regional Police Const. Bancroft Wright told CP24 at the scene. He remains in life-threatening condition.

The male driver was in custody, but later released. No charges have been laid at this time.

"As far as what led up to it... we don’t know that," Wright said. "That’s why the investigators are here."

The driver and the victim are cousins, according to police.

The major collision bureau is now investigating the cause of the crash.

Roads were closed for several hours in the area.

"There are witnesses," Wright said, but investigators are still asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.