

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 28-year-old Toronto man is in custody after an 18-year-old woman reported she was attacked, threatened and sexually assaulted in the Distillery District on Friday evening.

Police said they were called to Parliament and Mill streets at 5:20 p.m. Friday.

An 18-year-old woman reported she was physically attacked and sexually assaulted by a male suspect.

Investigators said the woman was able to fight off her attacker and escape the area.

Officers arrested the suspect at the scene.

A suspect identified as Riaz Ijaz was charged with sexual assault and threatening death.

He was expected to appear in court at Old City Hall on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).