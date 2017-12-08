

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 28-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving in connection with a Vaughan crash that left two men dead in early September.

Three vehicles, a black Audi, a Honda CRV and a large van, collided on Rutherford Road, just east of Highway 50, on Sept. 2 at around 5:15 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 27-year-old male passenger from London in the Audi. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police located the 61-year-old male driver of the Honda CRV at the scene with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Four others were taken to hospital with various injuries.

The driver of the Audi was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and two passengers in the Honda CRV were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the large van was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Following the crash, investigators said the cause was undetermined as they were appealing to any witnesses of the collision.

After an investigation was conducted, the driver of the Audi was charged in connection with the fatal crash.

Andre Oates, of Mississauga, has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2.