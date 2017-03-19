

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 28-year-old man has died in hospital following a shooting in East York Saturday night.

It happened at an address on Meighen Avenue, south of Victoria Park Avenue and Dawes Road, at around 9 p.m.

Police say they arrived on scene to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition but later died in hospital.

He was identified by police Sunday as Mohamed Abdulkadir Ali of Toronto.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Investigators released a photo of Abdulkadir Sunday afternoon and asked anyone with information to call police at 416-808-7400 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).