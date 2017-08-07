Man, 29, airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after Innisfil crash
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Monday, August 7, 2017 8:15PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 7, 2017 9:10PM EDT
A 29-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries following a collision on Highway 400 in Innisfil on Monday night.
Ontario Provincial Police say the collision happened in the area of County Road 89 on Highway 400 at around 8 p.m.
Previously, OPP said the southbound and northbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed in the area but all lanes reopened by 9 p.m.
Police have not said if any charges will be laid in connection with the collision.
As well, no other injuries have been reported in the crash.