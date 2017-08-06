Man, 29, injured in Mississauga industrial accident
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 6, 2017 11:57PM EDT
The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate after a 29-year-old man was injured in an industrial accident in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police said the man was servicing machinery in the area of Aimco Boulevard and Creekbank Road at around 4 p.m. when the accident happened.
The man was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto to be treated.
There was no word on the extent of his injuries.