

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate after a 29-year-old man was injured in an industrial accident in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said the man was servicing machinery in the area of Aimco Boulevard and Creekbank Road at around 4 p.m. when the accident happened.

The man was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto to be treated.

There was no word on the extent of his injuries.