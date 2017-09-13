

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A suspect has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed repeatedly in East York early Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say a 22-year-old man was leaving a building in the area of Lumsden and Barrington Avenues, just east of Main Street and south of Taylor Creek Park, at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

He was approached by a suspect and stabbed several times.

On Tuesday, police located a suspect and arrested him.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Kofivoaki Boakye of Toronto.

He faces one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court at College Park on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5400, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).